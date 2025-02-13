We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule right before the NBA All-Star Break as the Utah Jazz will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Utah is 13-40 overall and 6-18 at home, while Los Angeles is 30-23 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Clippers are 3-0 against the Jazz this season, winning all three games by more than 10 points with an average margin of victory of 22.7 points. Kawhi Leonard (rest) is out for the Clippers, and Collin Sexton (ankle) is out for the Jazz.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Clippers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Jazz vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Jazz spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Jazz over/under: 225 points

Clippers vs. Jazz money line: Clippers -394, Jazz: +309

LAC: The Clippers have covered the spread in back-to-back games

UTA: The Jazz have covered the spread in each of their last four home games

Clippers vs. Jazz streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference at 30-23 overall, but they've been even more dominant against the spread (ATS) this season. Los Angeles is 32-21 ATS this year, and it has covered the spread in 10 of the last 11 games it's won straight up. The Clippers have been consistently outperforming even the oddsmakers' expectations in their victories, and they are 3-0 in the win-loss column and ATS against the Jazz this season. Two of their three wins against the Jazz have come by at least 20 points, including a 130-110 victory in Los Angeles on Saturday in their most recent matchup.

The Clippers are coming off a 128-114 victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday for back-to-back victories after dropping three straight games. Leonard had 25 points with James Harden and Norman Powell each adding 18 points. Leonard (rest) is out Thursday though. Harden had 10 assists in his third straight double-double as the soon-to-be 11-time All-Star is averaging 19 points and 10.6 assists over five games in February.

Why the Jazz can cover



Although the Clippers have been one of the top ATS this season, one of the few trends they've struggled with is in the second half of a back-to-back. The Clippers are 4-6 ATS in the second half of a back-to-back this season, and they are also 4-5 ATS as an away favorite. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off one of their most impressive victories of the season as they knocked off the Lakers, 131-119, on Wednesday despite being 9-point underdogs. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points in the victory.

The Jazz shot 52.3% from the field against the Lakers on Wednesday, including Walker Kessler going a perfect 8 of 8 from the field for 16 points. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Keyonte George had 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

How to make Clippers vs. Jazz picks

