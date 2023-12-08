The Utah Jazz are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference NBA matchup at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 7-14 overall and 6-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 10-10 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Jazz are looking to bounce back from a 147-97 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Clippers are looking to win their third straight after knocking off the Denver Nuggets 111-102 on Wednesday. All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) is out, and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the Jazz.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Clippers odds, and the over/under is set at 224 points. Before locking in any Jazz vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Clippers spread: Jazz +6.5

Jazz vs. Clippers over/under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Clippers money line: Jazz: +214, Clippers: -263

What you need to know about the Clippers

Even though the Clippers have not done well against the Nuggets recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Los Angeles came out on top against Denver by a score of 111-102. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 34-19 deficit.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists. Harden is one of six Clippers players averaging double-digits in point per game this season. All-Stars Paul George (23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game) and Kawhi Leonard (21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game) lead the way for Los Angeles.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Utah lost to Dallas, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 147-97. The Jazz have struggled against the Mavericks recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Jazz will be without their best player, All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), on Friday. Point guard Jordan Clarkson, the team's second leading scorer (17.8 ppg) is also listed as questionable with a thigh injury. If Clarkson is unable to play, the Jazz will need a big performance from their young reserves to keep this game close.

