Clippers vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

There are 11 games on the docket on Wednesday night, and one of the most interesting will take place in Salt Lake City when the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers.

It's a matchup of two teams in decent form who are battling for playoff seeding. The Jazz enter the game in sixth place at 33-26, while the Clippers are just half a game behind in seventh at 34-28.

Neither team is guaranteed a playoff spot though, and they will both be eager to get a victory in Wednesday's meeting.

How to watch Clippers at Jazz



Date: Wednesday, Feb. 27



Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah



Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Jazz -9.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Clippers: After trading away Tobias Harris at the deadline, it may have seemed like the Clippers were packing it in for the season, but they're still fighting hard for a playoff spot. In fact, heading into Wednesday's contests, they not only have a spot but are alone in seventh place. And a win over the Jazz would lift them into sixth. Harris may be gone, but their roster is full of solid role players who give great effort. That may limit their ceiling, but it gives them a very high floor. Still, they'll have a tough test to beat the Jazz on Wednesday.

Jazz: The Jazz have turned things around after their disappointing start to the season. Since Jan. 1, they're 15-7, with only two losses at home. It's no surprise that their turnaround has coincided with Donovan Mitchell's improved play. In February, Mitchell is putting up 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a night. There's plenty of work for them to do in order to clinch a playoff spot though, as the Western Conference is quite crowded.

So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.



Game prediction, pick

The Jazz have been dynamite at home lately, thanks in large part to their suffocating defense. Plus, while the Clippers have competed well since trading Harris, they've mostly only beat bad teams. Take the Jazz to win and cover.