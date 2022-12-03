Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 11-9; Los Angeles 13-10

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Crypto.com Arena. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Clippers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 125-112 to the Utah Jazz. The losing side was boosted by point guard John Wall, who had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento took their game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday by a conclusive 137-114 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 106-83 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points along with five boards, and shooting guard Malik Monk, who had 20 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Clippers, who are 11-12 against the spread.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 13-10 while Sacramento's win pulled them up to 11-9. Allowing an average of 117.20 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.