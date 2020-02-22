Clippers vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 22-33; Los Angeles 37-18

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center after a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 141-133. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Montrezl Harrell, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Sacramento narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125. The Kings relied on the efforts of small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who had 20 points.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 22-33 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 37-18. We'll see if Sacramento can repeat their recent success or if the Clippers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.