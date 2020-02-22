Clippers vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Clippers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Sacramento 22-33; Los Angeles 37-18
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center after a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Boston Celtics last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 141-133. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Montrezl Harrell, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Sacramento narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125. The Kings relied on the efforts of small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who had 20 points.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 22-33 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 37-18. We'll see if Sacramento can repeat their recent success or if the Clippers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Sacramento 124 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Sacramento 87
- Mar 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Sacramento 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 108
- Dec 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 29, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115
- Dec 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 25, 2017 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Sacramento 95
- Apr 12, 2017 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 26, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 115
- Feb 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 16, 2016 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Sacramento 109
- Oct 28, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 104
