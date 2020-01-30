Clippers vs. Kings odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model on 33-16 run

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (33-14) will host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (17-30) on Thursday. Paul George (hamstring) has missed the last nine games for the Clippers, but is expected to make his return on Thursday. Joining George as probable on the injury report is Patrick Beverley (groin), who missed L.A.'s last three games. On the Sacramento side, Marvin Bagley (foot) has been ruled out for what will be his fifth consecutive absence.

Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a 13.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 227.5 in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -13.5

Clippers vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles -1300, Sacramento +800

SAC: The Kings have the NBA's fifth-best road record ATS on the season.

LAC: The Clippers are just 3-8 ATS in their most recent games at the Staples Center.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model is well aware that this game is the back end of a back-to-back and the third game in four nights for the Kings. They are coming off of a 20-point blowout loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, while the Clippers have had four days to rest before this game.

Not that the Clippers need much help to quickly dispose of this Kings team. Sacramento holds the third-worst record in the West after an injury-marred season, and ranks just 25th in the NBA in point differential. The Kings lost to the Clippers by 18 in Sacramento just a month ago, and now the Clippers have a fully-healthy roster.

Just because Los Angeles is the far superior team on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Kings spread on Thursday, however.

Why the Kings can cover

The model is also well aware that Sacramento has fared quite well when traveling this season. Their 60 percent cover rate against-the-spread when playing as the road team is the fifth-best mark in the NBA, and it is up to 67 percent when playing as a road underdog. The young Kings haven't been bothered by short rest either, covering the spread in four of six games played on zero days' rest.

Sacramento has not only covered, but won its two most recent games as road underdogs. Of their eight losses in 2020, four have been by fewer than 13 points, so there's hope that they can keep this one close enough to cover the massive spread. In two previous games played as a 10-13-point underdog, Sacramento covered the spread both times.

