A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 33-28 overall and 15-13 at home, while Sacramento is 33-25 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Kings enter Friday's contest ranked third in the Western Conference standings, while the Clippers currently occupy the No. 4 spot.

Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.5.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers vs. Kings over/under: 237.5 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles -260, Sacramento +210

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix Suns last week, winning 116-107. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was shooting guard Terance Mann, who had 26 points. Mann has now scored double-digit points in each of his last six games.

The Clippers don't feature an extremely explosive offense, but they're giving up just 111.1 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, Sacramento had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, taking their game 133-116. Sacramento's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double with 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points.

The Kings enter Friday's contest averaging 119.7 points per game, the most in the league. Sabonis has been stellar for Sacramento this season, averaging 18.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

