Clippers vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-18) take the floor for the first time after the NBA All-Star break on Saturday evening when the Sacramento Kings (22-33) visit in a Pacific Division clash. Kawhi Leonard and company should be well-rested, while the Kings were in action on Thursday evening. Sacramento will be without Marvin Bagley (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), with Los Angeles missing Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) on Saturday.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 10.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -10.5

Clippers vs. Kings over-under: 227.5 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Clippers -672, Kings +477

KINGS: The Kings are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games

LAC: The Clippers are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Kings can cover

The model understands that the Kings are fighting an uphill battle on the road against an elite team, but Sacramento has some advantages. Sacramento is great at creating turnovers on the defensive end and ball security has been a weakness for the Clippers at times.

On the other end, the Clippers hardly ever create turnovers defensively, mitigating a potential weakness for the Kings. Lastly, the Kings have a potent backcourt to lean on, with Buddy Hield leading the team with 20.4 points per game and De'Aaron Fox serving as an effective engine in averaging 19.9 points and 6.9 assists per contest.

Why the Clippers can cover

Even so, Sacramento isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Kings spread. The model also also considered that the Clippers are a tremendous team on both ends of the floor, and Los Angeles boasts a blistering 22-5 record in home games this season. They have a terrifying defensive profile with length and activity up and down the roster, ranking near the top of the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding.

The Clippers do have a relative weakness in committing too many fouls, but the Kings are one of the worst teams in the league at getting to the free-throw line. Los Angeles is also quite stout offensively, with strong metrics on the offensive glass and with free- throw creation. That performance, combined with shaky defense from the Kings, illuminates a path to success in scoring efficiently.

