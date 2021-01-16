A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 5-7 overall and 4-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 8-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Clippers have won 14 consecutive games vs. the Kings.

Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Kings vs. Clippers spread: Kings +7.5

Kings vs. Clippers over-under: 226.5 points

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings fell 132-126 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Kings have lost three of their last four games and six of their past eight. Sacramento allowed the Blazers to hit a franchise record 23 3-point field goals. It was the Kings' second loss to the Blazers in five days. They squandered leads of 20 and 19 points, De'Aaron Fox shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Richaun Holmes finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Buddy Hield scored 26 points, and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and nine assists. The Kings have not beaten the Clippers since March of 2013. Hield is tied for second in the NBA in 3-point field goals made with 47. He has the longest current streak in the NBA for making at least one 3-pointer a game at 78. He is listed as probable for Friday's game with an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday. The Clippers have won two straight games and three of their past four. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and nine assists along with six boards. Paul George had 27 points and six rebounds and six assists. It was his third consecutive game with at least 25 points and five assists, which is tied for the longest such streak in his career. The Clippers totaled 26 assists and shot 18 for 37 from 3-point range (48.6 percent).

George is seventh in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage, at a 51.6 percent clip. He made five of nine attempts against New Orleans and has made 15 of 24 attempts in his past three games. He is second in the league in 3-pointers made per game (4.3). Los Angeles leads the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.9. Lou Williams (hip) and Patrick Beverley (personal) are listed as questionable for Friday's game.

