We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings are set to meet. The Clippers are 12-10 overall and 8-3 at home, while Sacramento is 13-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Clippers defeated the Kings, 131-117, on the road on November 29.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 3-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234 points.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -3

Clippers vs. Kings over/under: 234 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Clippers: -150, Kings: +127

SAC: The Kings went 3-1 against the Clippers last season

LAC: The Clippers enter on a four-game winning streak

What to know about the Kings

The Kings enter on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Nets, 131-118, at home on Monday. Sacramento made a franchise-record 25 3-pointers against the Nets, sinking 25 of 45 (55.6%) from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles each had five 3-pointers with Keegan Murray and Malik Monk adding four 3-pointers each. Opposing teams are shooting 39.2% on 3-pointers against the Clippers over their last three games, which is the ninth-highest percentage in the NBA over teams' most recent three-game stretches.

If the Kings shoot like that from deep again on Tuesday, they'll be tough to beat. The Kings are shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc over their last three games, the fourth-best percentage over that span in the league. Fox is fifth in the NBA in scoring (30.4 points per game), scoring at least 29 points in six of his last seven games. The Kings are 5-1 ATS over their last six games as an underdog, as they find themselves receiving points again on Tuesday. See which team to pick.

What to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are tied for the longest active winning streak in the NBA, taking their last four games and looking more like the team they imagined when adding James Harden to a lineup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. Los Angeles scored a season-high 132 points in a 132-127 win over Portland on Monday, led by 34 points from Leonard.

The Clippers are shooting 50% from the field over their last three games, one of only seven teams in the league shooting at that clip. Los Angeles initially struggled when bringing Harden over from the 76ers, but following an 0-5 start with Harden, the Clippers are 9-3 over their last 12 games with him on the team. The Clippers had all three of their stars in the lineup in a 131-117 on the road over the Kings on November 29, and with the way the team is playing as of late, Tuesday could bring a similar result. See which team to pick.

