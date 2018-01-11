Clippers vs. Kings odds: NBA picks from expert who's 11-5 on L.A. games

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build on one of the biggest upsets of the NBA season when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. L.A. is listed as a 1.5-point favorite and the Over-Under for total points scored is 211.



Dragiev knows that despite missing star Blake Griffin and several other key players because of injury, the Clippers took a 125-106 win over the Warriors on Wednesday in Oakland after closing as a 12-point underdog.



Warriors star Stephen Curry was held out because of injury and Klay Thompson was given the night off. Even so, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and friends couldn't keep up with the inspired Clippers.



Lou Williams had one of the most memorable performances of the NBA season with 50 points and seven assists.



Los Angeles will try to carry over its momentum against a Sacramento team looking to reverse its fortunes. The Kings have lost five of their last six, with four of the defeats coming by double-figures.



The good news for the Kings is that two of their young key players are starting to produce on a consistent basis. Center Willie Cauley-Stein is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over his past 10 games, while rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox has averaged 15.3 points and six assists in four games since returning from injury.



Los Angeles has won eight of 10 in this series, but the Kings are 5-2 ATS following a double-digit loss.



