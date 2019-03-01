Clippers vs. Kings: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Los Angeles Clippers have a very different roster from the one they began the season with back in October. The franchise has made it clear that it's looking to be strong players in free agency this summer when it traded Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers last month. Even with trading one of their best players, the Clippers still find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. This is a group that still has several veterans that can help carry the load in Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Danilo Gallinari.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings haven't been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season when they bowed out in the opening round as the eighth seed. However, the Kings finally have a very talented young core that includes De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein and rookie Marvin Bagley III, who is currently out of the lineup with a knee sprain. The team also made a move at the trade deadline when it acquired veteran forward Harrison Barnes to add to its already stellar group.

How to watch Clippers at Kings

Date: Friday, March 1

Friday, March 1 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Kings -3.0

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers find themselves inside the playoff picture right now and teams like the Kings are going to be fighting them for a final postseason spot. Without Harris, Harrell has really been one of the key players for the team. Over the last five games, Harrell is averaging 21.0 points and topped the 30-point mark twice. Los Angeles will need to rely on Harrell in the frontcourt and hope he can sustain that success against the likes of Cauley-Stein and company.

Kings: Meanwhile, the Kings currently trail the Clippers by two games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. This is definitely a game that Sacramento will want to have from a head-to-head perspective. The team's depth takes a big hit with Bagley set to miss at least a week or two with a left knee sprain. Look for Barnes to have even more of a role in the offense and his production will need to increase to make up for losing a talented player like Bagley from the rotation.

Game prediction, pick

It's very likely that one of these two teams will be heading to the postseason later this year. The Clippers' effort has been very impressive lately, but the Kings have too much firepower. Take the home team in this affair.