Who's Playing
New York @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New York 37-30; Los Angeles 45-22
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 1-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. New York will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a big win, while New York will be looking to get back in the win column.
New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 128-105 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday and carried off a 118-94 victory. With Los Angeles ahead 65-42 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for their shooting guard Paul George, who had 24 points and five assists along with seven boards.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
New York's loss took them down to 37-30 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 45-22. We'll see if New York can steal the Clippers' luck or if Los Angeles records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.
- Jan 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New York 115
- Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. New York 132
- Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. New York 113
- Mar 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 107
- Mar 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 105
- Nov 20, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Mar 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New York 105
- Feb 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. New York 115
- Mar 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 94
- Jan 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. New York 88
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)
- Amir Coffey: Out (Covid-19)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Foot)
Injury Report for New York
- Alec Burks: Out (Knee)
- Immanuel Quickley: Out (Ankle)
- Mitchell Robinson: Out (Foot)