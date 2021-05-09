Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 37-30; Los Angeles 45-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. New York will head out on the road to face off against Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The Clippers should still be feeling good after a big win, while New York will be looking to get back in the win column.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 128-105 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday and carried off a 118-94 victory. With Los Angeles ahead 65-42 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for their shooting guard Paul George, who had 24 points and five assists along with seven boards.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

New York's loss took them down to 37-30 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 45-22. We'll see if New York can steal the Clippers' luck or if Los Angeles records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.

Jan 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New York 115

Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. New York 132

Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. New York 113

Mar 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 107

Mar 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 105

Nov 20, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Los Angeles 85

Mar 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New York 105

Feb 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. New York 115

Mar 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 94

Jan 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. New York 88

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Amir Coffey: Out (Covid-19)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for New York