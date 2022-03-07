Through 3 Quarters

Although the New York Knicks were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Los Angeles Clippers 80-68 three quarters in.

Small forward R.J. Barrett (22 points) has been the top scorer for New York. Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer.

they have lost 76% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 25-38; Los Angeles 34-31

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Knicks will be looking to get back in the win column.

New York lost 115-114 to the Phoenix Suns this past Friday on a last-minute jumper from Phoenix's Cameron Johnson with 0:01 left to play. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Mitchell Robinson, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Thursday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Los Angeles as they made off with a 132-111 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 106-81 advantage. Point guard Reggie Jackson was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, picking up 36 points and nine assists in addition to eight boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-17 ATS when expected to lose.

New York is now 25-38 while the Clippers sit at 34-31. Los Angeles is 16-17 after wins this year, and New York is 16-21 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

$8.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 12 games against New York.

Jan 23, 2022 - New York 110 vs. Los Angeles 102

May 09, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Los Angeles 100

Jan 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New York 115

Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. New York 132

Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. New York 113

Mar 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 107

Mar 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. New York 105

Nov 20, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Los Angeles 85

Mar 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New York 105

Feb 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 119 vs. New York 115

Mar 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 94

Jan 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. New York 88

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Injury Report for New York