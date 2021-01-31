The Los Angeles Clippers continue a six-game road trip with a visit to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to take on the New York Knicks. The Clippers (15-5) have won nine of their last 10 despite missing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for two of those games. The Knicks (9-11) beat the Cavaliers 102-81 on Friday to snap a three-game skid. The Clippers are battling for the top spot in the Western Conference standings, but they face a fierce New York defense that allows the fewest points and lowest opponent field-goal percentage in the NBA.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in New York City. Los Angeles is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 211. Before you make any Knicks vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Knicks vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Knicks: Los Angeles -8.5

Clippers vs. Knicks over-under: 211

Clippers vs. Knicks moneyline: Los Angeles -380, New York +310

LAC: F Kawhi Leonard has scored more than 30 points in three of his past four games.

NYK: New York has held opponents under 100 points in five of the past seven games.

Latest Odds: New York Knicks +9.5 Bet Now

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles is 12-8 against the spread this season, and Leonard and George are the top scorers. They combined for 50 points in a 116-90 victory against the Magic on Friday. George also had nine rebounds and five assists, and he averages 24 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He does most of his work on the defensive glass, leading the team with a team-high 5.8 on that end. Center Serge Ibaka is the leading rebounder overall at 6.9 and blocks 1.2 shots per game.

Leonard is the biggest star for the Clippers, who are 5-2 against the spread as a road favorite. He scores 25.8 per game and also gets a team-high 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. He also averages just shy of two steals per game and contributes to a defense that holds opponents to just 35.7 percent from 3-point range (eighth in NBA). The Knicks rank 30th in the league in scoring (101.6) while the Clippers rank fourth on defense (106.3). Los Angeles scores 113.8 per contest.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is 5-3 against the spread after a victory this season, and the defense is the best in the NBA. The Knicks allow less than 103 points per game, and opponents shoot just 42.6 percent from the field and 31.3 from beyond the arc. The young players are buying into coach Tom Thibodeau's defensive approach, and they have drastically slowed down their game to limit the opponent's possessions. The Knicks average a league-low 98.4 possessions per game.

Julius Randle is the catalyst for the Knicks, who are 4-4 against the spread at home this season. He has been playing at an All-Star level, posting team highs in scoring (22.2), rebounds (11.1) and assists (six). Second-year guard R.J. Barrett averages nearly 18 points and seven rebounds per game, and he has scored at least 20 points eight times. Rookie Immanuel Quickley is emerging as an impact player, scoring 25 in the final 13 minutes against the Cavs and notching 31 last week in Portland.

How to make Clippers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 209 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.