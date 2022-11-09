Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-8; Los Angeles 6-5

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.3 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers have some work to do to even out the 6-22 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 139-116 punch to the gut against the Utah Jazz on Monday. The losing side was boosted by center Anthony Davis, who had 29 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but the Clippers stepped up in the second half for a 119-117 victory. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Paul George, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five boards, and small forward Terance Mann, who had 16 points and five assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 6-5 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if the Clippers can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

