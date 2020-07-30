Watch Now: BREAKING: The NBA Is Reporting Zero Positive Tests ( 5:49 )

Many NBA observers have looked forward to a playoff battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers since well before the 2019-20 season began. After a lengthy break in the action due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two Western Conference powers will square off in Orlando in a potential playoff preview. Though the Lakers will be without Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available to carry the load. For the Clippers, Lou Williams is unavailable to play, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will lead the way.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill list the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds, down from an open of 217.5. Before you make any Clippers vs. Lakers picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown, returning almost $1,700 on those picks alone.

Now, here are several NBA lines and trends for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 216 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Lakers -180, Clippers +160

LAL: Lakers are 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games

LAC: Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are without a couple of key backcourt pieces in the bubble, but the team's core is intact with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James turned in an MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game. Davis is a matchup nightmare for the Clippers, averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds and providing elite defense, both on the perimeter and near the rim. He's officially listed as questionable but is expected to play.

Los Angeles also creates turnovers at a strong clip, generating a giveaway on 15.5 percent of possessions, and the Clippers periodically have trouble taking care of the ball. That could fuel the Lakers in transition and give them a leg up in the overall matchup.

Why the Clippers can cover

After a major roster overhaul to bring in Leonard and George last summer, the Clippers looked the part of a major title-contender this season. The dynamic duo appeared in only 32 games together, but when they were on the floor at the same time, the results were staggering, with an elite net rating of +11.6 points per 100 possessions.

Overall, the Clippers were strong on both ends, posting top-five efficiency on offense and defense, and L.A. leads the NBA in free throw creation, getting to the line and converting those attempts into efficiency. The Clippers will be giving up size against the Lakers, but few teams are better equipped to deal with James than L.A., with Leonard and George both operating as top-shelf defenders with length and physicality.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations?