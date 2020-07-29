Watch Now: BREAKING: The NBA Is Reporting Zero Positive Tests ( 5:49 )

The 2019-20 NBA season resumes on Thursday in Orlando and, after the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans battle, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the nightcap in front of a national audience. LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the way for the Lakers against the cross-town rival Clippers in what many believe could be a preview of the Western Conference Finals. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George star for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill list the Lakers as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Lakers picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. It also was a blistering 52-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks before the coronavirus shutdown.

Now, here are several NBA lines and trends for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Clippers money line: Lakers -181, Clippers +156

LAL: Lakers are 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games

LAC: Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

Prior to the NBA's shutdown, the Lakers were the best team in the Western Conference, and there is no reason to believe that has changed. Los Angeles is led by two elite players in James and Davis, with head coach Frank Vogel crafting an efficient nucleus around them on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers are a top-six team in the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency, particularly dominating in the area of shooting efficiency on both ends. While the Lakers turn the ball over more often than they'd like, the Clippers aren't built to create havoc defensively, with a bottom-10 turnover rate created for the season.

Why the Clippers can cover

After a major roster overhaul to bring in Leonard and George last summer, the Clippers looked the part of a major title-contender this season. The dynamic duo appeared in only 32 games together, but when they were on the floor at the same time, the results were staggering, with an elite net rating of +11.6 points per 100 possessions.

Overall, the Clippers were strong on both ends, posting top-five efficiency on offense and defense, and L.A. leads the NBA in free throw creation, getting to the line and converting those attempts into efficiency. The Clippers will be giving up size against the Lakers, but few teams are better equipped to deal with James than L.A., with Leonard and George both operating as top-shelf defenders with length and physicality.

How to make Clippers vs. Lakers picks

The model is leaning over on the total, with both George and JaVale McGee projected to exceed their scoring averages.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers?