Clippers vs. Lakers: Watch LeBron James in NBA preseason game online, live stream, TV channel, time

The Clippers and Lakers share the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but when they face off Saturday, they won't be playing there. Instead, the two teams will travel to nearby Anaheim for their preseason tilt, as they take some NBA action to an audience that may otherwise not be able to see a game in person.

This is the third preseason game for the Clippers, who will look to stay undefeated, which is very important of course. As for the Lakers, this will be their fourth warm-up game. They are 1-2 so far.

How to watch Clippers at Lakers

Date: Saturday



Saturday Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim



Honda Center -- Anaheim TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

As always, it's important not to take too much into account from preseason games, which are skewed by a number of factors. Players aren't in their best shape, coaches are trying out various rotations and the second half of games are usually played primarily by bench players and camp invitees.

Still, the games aren't completely worthless, and at least give teams an idea of areas they'll need to work on. For the Lakers, it appears to be on the defensive end. They were average in that department last season, but their new-look squad has struggled mightily on that end in these early preseason games.

Like the Lakers, the Clippers will also be working to integrate some new pieces after a busy offseason, including two lottery picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson. Perhaps most importantly for the Clippers though, they'll be eager to stay healthy after losing a number of key players to injury last season.