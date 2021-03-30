Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 15-31; Los Angeles 32-16

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 0-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Orlando is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET March 30 at Staples Center. The Clippers will be strutting in after a victory while the Magic will be stumbling in from a loss.

Orlando was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 96-93 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Small forward James Ennis III wasn't much of a difference maker for Orlando; Ennis III finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles made easy work of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and carried off a 129-105 win. The score was close at the half, but Los Angeles pulled away in the second half with 72 points. Small forward Kawhi Leonard and small forward Marcus Morris were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former had 23 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards and the latter had 25 points along with five rebounds.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Orlando's defeat took them down to 15-31 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 32-16. A win for the Magic would reverse both their bad luck and Los Angeles' good luck. We'll see if Orlando manages to pull off that tough task or if Los Angeles keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last seven years.