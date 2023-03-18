Who's Playing
Orlando @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Orlando 28-42; Los Angeles 37-33
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 3 p.m. ET March 18 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Clippers netted a 134-126 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 30 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Orlando was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 116-113 to the Phoenix Suns. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 25 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 116-111 to the Magic. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Dec 07, 2022 - Orlando 116 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 26, 2022 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 104
- Mar 30, 2021 - Orlando 103 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Orlando 97
- Jan 16, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Orlando 95
- Jan 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Orlando 95
- Mar 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Dec 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Jan 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Orlando 96
- Dec 14, 2016 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Orlando 108
- Feb 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Orlando 101