Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 28-42; Los Angeles 37-33

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 3 p.m. ET March 18 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Clippers netted a 134-126 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and had 30 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 116-113 to the Phoenix Suns. Despite the defeat, Orlando got a solid performance out of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 25 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Clippers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 116-111 to the Magic. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Orlando.