Clippers vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 20-21; Los Angeles 28-13

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 0-8 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Orlando will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET. They aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Magic escaped with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. It was another big night for PG Markelle Fultz, who posted a triple-double on 21 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Fultz's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Los Angeles coming into their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Cleveland as they made off with a 128-103 victory. SF Kawhi Leonard had a stellar game for the Clippers as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points. The matchup made it Leonard's third in a row with at least 30 points. Leonard's points were the most he has had all year.

The Magic are now 20-21 while the Clippers sit at 28-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average. But the Clippers come into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.4. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Los Angeles have won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last six years.