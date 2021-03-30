The Orlando Magic will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 32-16 overall and 17-6 at home, while Orlando is 15-31 overall and 5-16 on the road. The Clippers have won 14 consecutive games vs. the Magic, including a 116-90 victory on Jan. 29 in the first meeting of the season.

Clippers vs. Magic spread: Clippers -10.5

Clippers vs. Magic over-under: 218.5 points

Clippers vs. Magic money line: Los Angeles -650, Orlando +475



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles rolled to a 129-105 win over Milwaukee on Monday. Four Clippers starters scored 20-plus points: Marcus Morris Sr. led the team with 25 points, Kawhi Leonard had 23, Luke Kennard finished with 21 and Reggie Jackson pitched in with 20 points. The Clippers made 19 3-pointers, one short of their season high. Los Angeles has won six straight and seven of its last eight games.

The Clippers outworked the Bucks for second chance points on Monday, 25-6. Paul George (foot), Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) missed Monday's game. George was a late scratch as he missed his 12th game of the season, and Ibaka has not played in eight consecutive games. Beverley has missed nine straight. Rajon Rondo (abductor) was also out and has yet to make his Clippers debut since being acquired in a trade with the Hawks last week.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 96-93. Otto Porter Jr. missed a 3-point attempt as time expired. The Magic have lost 13 of their past 15 games. They have dropped both of their games since trading away Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier last week. Dwayne Bacon led Orlando with 26 points. The Magic have lost 19 of 20 games in which they not have reached 100 points.

Porter (five points), R.J. Hampton (10 points) and Wendell Carter Jr. (eight points) all debuted for the Magic on Sunday, coming off the bench after being acquired in trades last week. Michael Carter-Williams injured his knee in the second quarter and did not return, but he is expected to play against the Clippers. Terrence Ross (knee) has missed seven consecutive games. He is probable for Tuesday's game. The Magic last beat the Clippers on Nov. 6, 2013.

