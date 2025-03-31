We've got a cross-conference battle between potential playoff teams on Monday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Orlando is 36-39 overall and 20-18 at home, while L.A. is 42-32 overall and 17-21 on the road. The Clippers have won the last three meetings, including a 104-93 victory on Nov. 20. Los Angeles is 41-32-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Orlando is 37-38 versus the number.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 210.5 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Magic vs. Clippers over/under: 210.5 points

Magic vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -143 Orlando +120

Magic vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Magic can cover



The Magic blew out the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, 121-91, to collect their fourth win over their last five games. Paolo Banchero led the way with 24 points as he's averaging 29.7 points after the All-Star break, compared to 22.5 points before it. Franz Wagner added 21 points in the win, while the bench contributed 53 points, which is just one fewer point than what Sacramento's starting lineup combined for.

In addition to this hot streak in terms of outright success, Orlando has also performed admirably versus the spread recently. It is 7-2 ATS over its last nine games, and the Magic have the superior defense in this matchup. The team allows the fewest points per game in the NBA while also allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game and averaging the most blocks per night. Orlando is also second in defensive rating and forces the second-most turnovers per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers fell, 127-122, to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in a game that turned out much closer, considering L.A. was down by 18 points in the fourth quarter. It's also worth noting that Kawhi Leonard was held out, but that paves the way to play in the second half of this back-to-back, rather than the first half. In his absence, Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 34 points, while James Harden had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Leonard has looked every bit like the two-time NBA Finals MVP that he is in recent contests. Over his last eight games, Leonard is averaging 27 points on a blistering 59.3% from the field and 56.1% from beyond the arc. He's also putting up 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals over that stretch. Additionally, perhaps the only team hotter than Orlando versus the spread in recent weeks is the Clippers, who are 8-1 versus the line over their last nine games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, projecting 211 points, and it also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 155-115 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.