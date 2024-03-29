The Orlando Magic will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in an interconference matchup on Friday. Orlando is 42-30 overall and 25-11 at home, while Los Angeles is 45-27 overall and 23-14 on the road. The Clippers defeated the Magic, 118-102, in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Magic odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 211.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Clippers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -1.5

Magic vs. Clippers over/under: 211.5 points

Magic vs. Clippers money line: Magic: -101, Clippers: -119

LAC: The Clippers are 14-12 ATS as the road favorite this season

ORL: The Magic are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games

What to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are coming off a 108-107 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard converted an and-1 with 15.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the game's final points. The Clippers rallied from a 36-21 deficit with 9:34 left in the second quarter and also outscored Philadelphia, 33-28, in the fourth quarter for the victory. Paul George finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Leonard had 17 points and nine rebounds, and James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Clippers, who have been going through a slide lately. The Clippers, who are fourth in the West, are 4-6 over their last 10 games despite having one of the most talented lineups in the league. The Clippers have also lost five straight games against teams currently in the top six of their conference, and the Magic are currently fifth in the East. L.A. is 12th in the NBA in scoring though and has the sixth-best shooting percentage, led by three of the league's top players in Harden, Leonard and George. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Magic

The Magic have lost two straight following a five-game winning streak, most recently falling to the Warriors, 101-93, on Wednesday. Orlando continues to showcase one of the best defenses in the league, ranking third in opposing scoring (108.7 points per game) and forcing the third-most turnovers (14.9 per game). The Magic also allow the fewest offensive rebounds per game as their size and ability to cause turnovers have helped them to allow the second-fewest made field goals per game.

Guard Cole Anthony had one of his best games of the season in the loss against the Warriors. He finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists to provide a spark off the bench. Paolo Banchero, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The Magic have the best ATS record in the league (47-25), including 29-7 with equal rest as their opponent, and each team last played on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

