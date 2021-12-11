The Los Angeles Clippers host a matinee tilt on Saturday afternoon at the Staples Center. The Clippers welcome the Orlando Magic to town, with L.A. winning three of the last four games to improve to 14-12. Orlando is 5-21 through 26 games in 2021-22. Paul George (elbow) is out for the Clippers, with Nicolas Batum (ankle) listed as doubtful. Jalen Suggs (thumb), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Markelle Fultz (knee) are out for the Magic.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 8.5-point favorite at home for this 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 215 in the latest Magic vs. Clippers odds, up 4.5 points from the opening line.

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -8.5

Magic vs. Clippers over-under: 215 points

Magic vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -360, Magic +285

ORL: The Magic are 11-15 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 12-14 against the spread in 2021-22

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic are struggling this season, but Cole Anthony is a bright spot for Orlando. The talented lead guard is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Magic, keying the team's offense. Orlando is also a top-eight team in 3-point attempt rate, helping to boost efficiency through shot selection, and the Magic are in the top 10 of the NBA in second-chance points with 13.9 per game.

The Clippers are No. 28 in the NBA in free-throw prevention as well, with the Magic able to carve out extra shots at the charity stripe. Los Angeles also struggles with rebounding and ball security in an overall sense, which could give Orlando extra possessions to work the math in its direction. The Magic are in the top 10 in fast-break points allowed at 11.2 per game, and Orlando is also in the top eight of the NBA in points allowed in the paint, giving up just 43.2 per game in 2021-22.

Why the Clippers can cover

L.A. is in a solid position on both ends of the floor in this matchup. The Clippers are above-average from 3-point range, making 35.4 percent of attempts. L.A. is also in the top eight in free-throw accuracy at 79.8 percent, and the Clippers are facing a Magic team that is currently last in the NBA in defensive rating and overall point differential. On the opposite side, the Clippers are allowing 104.6 points per 100 possessions, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Orlando is in the bottom three in offensive rating.

The Magic also land in the bottom five in ball security and shooting efficiency, playing into the hands of a strong Clippers defense. L.A. is allowing opponents to make fewer than 45 percent of shots, and the Clippers are giving up only 22.2 assists per game. L.A. is producing more than 15 turnovers and eight steals per game on the defensive side, and the Clippers can keep the Magic off the free- throw line with discipline and rim protection.

How to make Magic vs. Clippers picks

