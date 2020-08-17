Watch Now: NBA Playoff Prices: Mavericks vs. Clippers ( 2:10 )

On Monday, the action inside the NBA's bubble at Disney World will flip from the seeding games to the playoffs. And what better way to get things started than a Western Conference series between two of the most exciting teams in the league: the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

The first year of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era in Los Angeles has gone pretty much to plan so far. Finishing second in the West, the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the league, and start the postseason as one of the clear favorites to win it all.

Dallas, meanwhile, is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but figure to have its hands full with the star-studded Clippers. But regardless of how things go for the Mavs, everyone is excited to see the playoff debut of their young star, Luka Doncic.

How to Watch Game 1

Date: Monday, Aug. 17 | 9 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 17 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Clippers -6 | Over/Under: 229

Storylines

Clippers: It was immediately Finals or bust for the Clippers once they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and they're on track so far. Even when it felt like they were coasting through the regular season at times, they still finished with the No. 2 seed, and are just clearly on a different level from everyone else in the conference besides the Lakers. Doncic and the Mavericks will be a good test for them in the first round, but they should have little trouble taking care of a team that doesn't play any defense.

Mavericks: Doncic took a huge leap this season, and with Kristaps Porzingis finally healthy, the Mavericks got back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With their high-powered offense, and Doncic's penchant for putting on a show, they're one of the most entertaining teams in the league. However, they pay little attention to the defensive end -- the Trail Blazers are the only playoff team with a worse defensive rating -- and that's going to make it difficult for them to have success in the postseason.

Game prediction

The Clippers enter as six-point favorites, and they should have little trouble covering that number. Kawhi Leonard is one of the best playoff performers in the league, and they're just a better all-around team than the Mavericks. Pick: Clippers -6