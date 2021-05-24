Luka Doncic came to play in the Dallas Mavericks' postseason opener. The young star posted a 31-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in an exciting win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of this first-round series. It was exactly the type of performance we've come to expect from Doncic, and the Clippers couldn't really do anything to stop him. It also helped that Dallas shot 47.2 percent from 3-point territory, while the Clippers went 11 of 40 from deep. It was two extremes of a performance on both sides, something we may not see again from either team throughout this series.

However, the Mavericks came away with the surprising series-opening win while the Clippers were the heavy favorites, which should result in a strong response from the championship-contending Clippers. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Game 2.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Date: Tuesday, May 25 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: NBATV | Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: DAL +220; LAC -260 | O/U: 216 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Clippers: Despite the loss, the Clippers actually played Doncic well; he was just knocking down difficult shots. The main issue here that L.A. needs to address for Game 2 is coming out so slow in the first quarter. Dallas put up 32 points in the first frame of action, and the Clippers allowed Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks to get into a rhythm, which in turn gave them confidence the rest of the game. The Clippers need to come out stronger to start Game 2, something this team has struggled with throughout the season. There should be some extra motivation, so I expect to see a stronger response from this team in the opening minutes of Game 2. Otherwise, the Clippers will find themselves down 2-0 in the series heading to Dallas.

Mavericks: Everything went perfectly for Dallas in Game 1, aside from Kristaps Porzingis having a poor shooting night. Doncic went off with a triple-double, and he got considerable contribution from Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson. Now what happens when those guys aren't knocking down shots or the Clippers adjust? The Mavericks' chances rest on them being able to knock down shots, something that hasn't always been consistent this season. We'll see how Dallas responds in Game 2 if those same shots that were connecting in Game 1 don't start hitting.

The Mavs had a statement win in Game 1, proving that perhaps the Clippers shouldn't have tanked to play them. But the Clippers are notorious for starting slow and finishing slow, so I expect L.A. to even up the series before it goes to Dallas. Pick: Clippers -6