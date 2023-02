Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 29-26; Los Angeles 31-26

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Los Angeles beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds, and shooting guard Paul George, who had 29 points. That makes it four consecutive games in which Zubac has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Jazz on Monday, taking their matchup 124-111. Shooting guard Jaden Hardy and shooting guard Josh Green were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former had 29 points and the latter had 29 points along with six boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 29-28 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 31-26 and the Mavericks to 29-26. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 25 out of their last 41 games against Dallas.