Two teams in the thick of the playoff picture will go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Orlando on Thursday night. The game will be the fourth of eight seeding games for both teams, as both L.A. and Dallas have gone 1-2 in Orlando so far.

This matchup is a potential postseason preview, as the Clippers and Mavericks would face off against each other in the first round if seeding stays as it currently stands. The Clippers are in the second spot in the conference, while the Mavericks sit seventh.

Ahead of the contest, here's everything you need to know about Clippers vs. Mavericks.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 6 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Clippers -4.5 | O/U: 230.5

Storylines

Clippers: Outside of remaining healthy, the main motivation for the Clippers throughout the remainder of the seeding games is holding on to the second seed in the West in order to ensure a potentially easier postseason path. After clearing his 10-day quarantine, Lou Williams is back in the rotation for the Clippers. However, they will still be shorthanded against the Mavericks, as they're still missing key contributors in Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley. Both are expected to be with the team in time for postseason play.

Mavericks: Dallas has had a rough go in the bubble so far. It has dropped its first two games and then needed overtime to sneak by the Kings. Defense has been an issue for Dallas, as the Mavs have given up at least 110 points in all three contests. Moving forward, they will need to tighten up on that end if they hope to make some noise in the postseason. The Clippers will provide them with a good test on Thursday night.

Prediction

Both of these teams can put up points, so this has the potential to be a very high scoring contest. Ultimately, though, defense could be the difference. When it comes down to crunch time, the Clippers have two of the best perimeter defenders in the league to come up with stops, while the Mavericks, well, don't. Pick: Clippers -4.5