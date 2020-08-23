Watch Now: Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Series Lead ( 2:37 )

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have only played three games in their first-round series, but they're acting like they've been rivals for years. A Game 1 altercation saw Kristaps Porzingis ejected in the third quarter, while Luka Doncic and Montrezl Harrell had a heated exchange in Game 3 that easily could have gone down the same path. There hasn't been a more heated Round 1 series than this one, but with the Clippers leading 2-1, Dallas needs a win to turn the tide.

And with Luka Doncic struggling with a sprained ankle, they'll have their work cut out for them in the process. Dallas' strategy of spreading the floor and exploiting the weaker defenders on the Clipper bench through switch-hunting has kept them alive in this series, but without a fully healthy Doncic, they'll need to rely on the entire roster if they hope to tie up this series. Here's everything you need to know about Game 4.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC | Live stream: ESPN app



ABC | ESPN app Odds: Clippers -7.5 | Over/Under: 232 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: Paul George is 7 of 33 from the field in his past two games. Shooting slumps happen, but the pressure in on George because of his self-imposed "Playoff P" nickname. Game 4 will be telling in the grand scheme of things. If he rights the ship, the pressure is relieved for the time being. If he doesn't, not only will the noise surrounding his playoff resume get louder, but questions will start to get asked about his surgically repaired shoulders. He said he was healthy entering the bubble, but the past two games have raised serious doubts.

Mavericks: Dallas always has one of the best benches in the NBA, but it has been particularly strong in this series. The Mavericks are outscoring the Clippers by 11.3 points per 100 possession when Luka Doncic sits out. That's particularly relevant with Doncic nursing a sprained ankle. Those numbers aren't necessary sustainable against starters, but Dallas isn't a pushover without Luka. This will be a competitive game regardless.

Game prediction

The Mavericks have likely outperformed their expectation in this series, and the Clippers have vastly underperformed. They should get more out of Harrell as the series progresses. George will eventually start making shots. Patrick Beverley will get healthy. With a compromised Doncic, Clipper regression is enough to push the line in their favor Pick: Clippers -7.5