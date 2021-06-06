We've got a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs after the Mavericks were unable to put the Clippers away in Game 6 at home. An explosive 45-point performance from Kawhi Leonard and another 25 points from Reggie Jackson were the difference-maker in Game 6, not to mention the fact that Luka Doncic went ice cold in the second half and had minimal support around him aside from Tim Hardaway Jr. The Clippers now have an opportunity to win on their home floor for the first time in this series in Game 7, but Dallas has played tremendously well on the road so far. It should be a closely contested game throughout and could come down to the final minutes again.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 7 between the Clippers and Mavericks.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Date: Sunday, June 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 6 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC | Live stream: FuboTV (try free)

ABC | FuboTV (try free) Odds: DAL +230; LAC -270 | O/U: 211.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. has fed into a small ball approach, starting Nicolas Batum at center, which has given the Clippers a ton more space and shooters to work with in a counterattack against the Mavericks. In Game 6, Kawhi Leonard did a masterful job of containing Doncic and not allowing him to get in the paint, and neutralized the role players around him for the most part. What will be difficult now though is trying to repeat that same success from Game 6, as Doncic has shown a great ability to bounce back after a down game.

Mavericks: Dallas had this series on a silver platter and completely threw up on it in Game 6, as the Mavericks' offense once again stalled out down the stretch and their defense became non-existent down the stretch. Coach Rick Carlisle has countered L.A.'s small-ball approach by using a jumbo starting lineup featuring Boban Marjanovic, and while it worked in spurts in Game 6 -- he finished with 12 points and nine boards -- this team can't rest its playoff hopes on Boban post-ups. The other glaring $30 million elephant in the room is the use of Kristaps Porzingis in this series. Porzingis has said multiply times throughout this series that the coaching staff's plan has been to use him as a floor spacer or a decoy, which has basically meant he's been relegated to standing in the corner with minimal touches throughout the game. If the Mavericks really want to throw the Clippers for a loop, featuring K.P. in the offense more may be a "secret weapon" of sorts.

Prediction

The Mavericks' success hinges on Doncic's performance and I think the Clippers will go back to the same gameplan from Game 6 -- double-teaming and trapping him off pick-and-rolls - and force everyone else on the team to beat them. Hardaway had an unreal performance in Game 6 from Dallas and I'm not entirely sure they get that again from him. I'm going with the Clippers who have seemed to figure things out on both ends of the floor in the last couple games. Pick: Clippers -6.5