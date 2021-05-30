The Clippers avoided falling into a deep 3-0 by pulling out a 118-108 win over the Mavericks in Game 3. At 2-1, the series feels much more competitive. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were both excellent for the Clippers in the third game as they combined for 65 points and 15 rebounds. L.A. has had no answer for Luka Doncic however, as he has gotten whatever he wants on the offensive end over the course of the series. He's averaging 38 points and 9 assists per game so far. The Clippers will have to do a better job of limiting his production if they want to feel good about their chances in Game 4.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Date: Sunday, May 30 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 30 | 9:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: DAL +120; LAC-140 | O/U: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: 31, 39, 44. Those are Luka Doncic's point totals from the first three games in the series. The Clippers have had absolutely no answer for him defensively, and his play is the main reason that the Mavs currently hold a 2-1 over L.A. Moving forward, the Clippers have to try to find a way to limit Doncic's production. Single coverage hasn't worked, and neither has switching on screens. Perhaps the Clippers should try more hard traps to force Doncic to give up the ball. They also had some success with Rajon Rondo guarding Doncic in the second half of Game 3. Perhaps that's something they'll explore a bit more in Game 4.

Mavericks: For the Mavericks, their main goal moving forward has to be to figure out a way to get Kristaps Porzingis going. Porzingis is supposed to be Dallas' second option behind Doncic, but in Game 3 he scored just nine points on 10 shots and grabbed just three rebounds, despite his sheer size. Doncic is doing everything that he can for the Mavs, but he needs some help from the guy who is supposed to be the second option, Porzingis had 20 points on 12 shots in the second game of the series, and that's the type of production they need from him.

Prediction

As good as Leonard and Paul have been, Doncic has been the best player on the floor in this series so far, by far. And that gives Dallas an advantage. Doncic is going to get his, as the Clippers haven't been able to slow him at all. If the other players around Doncic (i.e. Porzingis) can step up and take some of the scoring load off his shoulders, the Mavericks should be able to win at home and take a 3-1 lead. Pick: Mavericks +2.5