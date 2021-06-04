The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to close out their series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday night, while the Clippers will be fighting for their postseason lives and looking to extend the series to Game 7. The series has gone back and forth, with the Mavericks winning the first two games, only for the Clippers to follow that up with two straight wins of their own. Then, the Mavs pulled out a tight 105-100 victory in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead.

If they want to extend the series, the Clippers will need big games from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and will also need to limit Luka Doncic's offensive output. So far in the series, Doncic has been able to do whatever he wants on the offensive end, as he's averaging 35 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds per performance. If the Clippers can't at least slow him slightly in Game 6, their season could very well come to an end.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between the Clippers and Mavericks.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Date: Friday, June 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Friday, June 4 | 9 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

ESPN | WatchESPN Odds: DAL +130; LAC-150 | O/U: 216.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: Luka Doncic has scored 30-plus points in four of the five games in this series, and he's gone for 40-plus twice. The Clippers have had absolutely no answer for him defensively, and his play is the main reason that the Mavs currently hold a 3-2 lead over L.A. Doncic is an amazing offensive player, but the Clippers are supposed to have two of the best perimeter defenders in the entire NBA in Leonard and George, and those two need to start taking Doncic's production personally. They have to step up, do their best to slow down Doncic and make other Mavericks players beat them if they want to extend the series.

Mavericks: For the Mavericks, their main goal moving forward has to be to figure out a way to get others outside of Doncic going, especially Kristaps Porzingis. The big man is supposed to be Dallas' second option behind Doncic, but in Game 5 he scored just eight points on six shots. In Game 3 he had just nine points on 10 shots. That's just simply not good enough production for a player as talented as Porzingis. Watching this series you even forget he's out there sometimes, as he hasn't been putting his imprint on games or imposing his will at all. Doncic is doing everything that he can for the Mavs, but he needs some help from the guy who is supposed to be the second option. Porzingis did have 20 points on 12 shots in the second game of the series, which is the type of production the Mavs need from him if they're going to close out the series.

Prediction

As good as Leonard and Paul have been, Doncic has by far been the best player on the floor in this series. And that gives Dallas an advantage. Doncic is going to get his, as the Clippers haven't been able to slow him at all, and at this point there's really no reason to believe that they will be able to. If the other players around Doncic (i.e. Porzingis) can step up and take some of the scoring load off his shoulders, the Mavericks should be able to win at home and close out the series. Pick: Mavericks +3