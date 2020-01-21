Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 21 predictions from expert on 57-31 run
Mike Barner is on a hot streak picking NBA games.
The Los Angeles Clippers (30-13) will face an intriguing challenge on Tuesday with a road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (27-15). Both teams will be facing injury concerns, with Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for the Clippers and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) questionable for the Mavericks as he eyes a return to floor after being sidelined since late December.
Tip-off for the only game on the Tuesday NBA schedule is set for 8:30 p.m ET from the American Airlines Center. Sportsbooks list the Mavericks as 1.5-point home favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under for total points is 231.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.
Barner was recently nominated for Basketball Writer of the Year by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association, and his work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and Yahoo, among many major outlets. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into NBA data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. Now, Barner's exhaustive analysis is paying off big-time at SportsLine. The No. 1 NBA expert, Barner is on a sick 57-31-1 run NBA picks against the spread.
Now, Barner has studied Clippers vs. Mavericks from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see his pick. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Mavericks vs. Clippers:
- Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 231.5
- Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -123, Clippers +108
- LAC: The Clippers are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games
- DAL: The Mavericks are 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four games
Why the Clippers can cover
Barner has considered that the Clippers will be missing George in this game, but the team has been able to achieve success without him. L.A. enters on a winning run, claiming victory in five of the last six games, and that can be traced to a thoroughly-balanced approach.
The Clippers rank in the top seven of the NBA on both ends of the floor and, in this particular matchup, L.A.'s strength as a tremendous offensive rebounding team could pay dividends. Dallas is a notably below-average team when protecting the defensive glass, and that plays into the hands of the visiting Clippers in stark fashion.
Why the Mavericks can cover
Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Mavericks spread. Barner has also considered that, regardless of if Porzingis is 100 percent or not, the Mavericks have plenty of strengths to rely on. Dallas has the NBA's best offense on an overall basis, ranking in the top of the league in effective field-goal percentage, offensive rebound rate and turnover rate.
In addition, the Mavericks rank in the top 10 in both creating free throws and keeping their opponents off the charity stripe, leaning heavily on the numbers game to grab advantages. In the middle of it all is Luka Doncic, with the superstar creator averaging 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists in what can only be described as a breakout campaign.
How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks
Barner is leaning under on the total, and he has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.
So who wins Clippers vs. Mavericks? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the expert on a 57-31-1 run on NBA picks, and find out.
