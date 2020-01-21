Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 21 predictions from expert on 57-31 run

The Los Angeles Clippers (30-13) will face an intriguing challenge on Tuesday with a road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (27-15). Both teams will be facing injury concerns, with Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for the Clippers and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) questionable for the Mavericks as he eyes a return to floor after being sidelined since late December.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over-under: 231.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -123, Clippers +108

LAC: The Clippers are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

DAL: The Mavericks are 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four games

Why the Clippers can cover

Barner has considered that the Clippers will be missing George in this game, but the team has been able to achieve success without him. L.A. enters on a winning run, claiming victory in five of the last six games, and that can be traced to a thoroughly-balanced approach.

The Clippers rank in the top seven of the NBA on both ends of the floor and, in this particular matchup, L.A.'s strength as a tremendous offensive rebounding team could pay dividends. Dallas is a notably below-average team when protecting the defensive glass, and that plays into the hands of the visiting Clippers in stark fashion.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Mavericks spread. Barner has also considered that, regardless of if Porzingis is 100 percent or not, the Mavericks have plenty of strengths to rely on. Dallas has the NBA's best offense on an overall basis, ranking in the top of the league in effective field-goal percentage, offensive rebound rate and turnover rate.

In addition, the Mavericks rank in the top 10 in both creating free throws and keeping their opponents off the charity stripe, leaning heavily on the numbers game to grab advantages. In the middle of it all is Luka Doncic, with the superstar creator averaging 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists in what can only be described as a breakout campaign.

