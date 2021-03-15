The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 20-17 overall and 10-8 at home, while the Clippers are 25-15 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 27. 2020, 124-73.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Mavericks +1.5

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks coasted past the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday in a 116-103 win on the road. Kristaps Porzingis shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 25 points and six boards. Luka Doncic had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Dallas has won five of its past six games.

The Mavericks shot 48.8 percent from the field on Saturday. Dallas had a 77-27 halftime lead in the first meeting of the season with the Clippers. It was the biggest halftime lead in the NBA's shot-clock era.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers took a 135-115 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. They were down 110-83 at the end of the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard had 23 points along with five rebounds. Los Angeles has lost four of its past five games.

The 51-point loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 27 was the worst defeat in franchise history. The Clippers missed 29 of 33 3-point attempts in that game. Serge Ibaka left Sunday's game because of a back injury. Patrick Beverley (knee) is out for Monday's game.

