The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 20-18 overall and 10-9 at home, while Los Angeles is 26-15 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Clippers have won their last four road games vs. Dallas.

Los Angeles is favored by two points in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Mavericks +2

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 226.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -135 Dallas +115

What you need to know about the Clippers

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams on Monday, the Clippers beat the Mavericks, 108-99. Kawhi Leonard had 22 points and seven assists along with eight boards. Los Angeles has won two of its past three games. The Clippers raised their record to 12-3 following a loss.

Ivica Zubac had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting and a game-high 11 rebounds as he started for an injured Serge Ibaka on Monday. Ibaka is questionable for Wednesday's game because of his back injury. The Clippers outrebounded the Mavericks 46-33 and outscored them 44-30 in the paint.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Luka Doncic posted a triple-double on 25 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and seven rebounds. Dallas has lost two of its past three games. The Mavericks have split their first two games with the Clippers this season.

The Mavericks took the first of the two meetings in late December, 124-73, making NBA history after leading the Clippers by 50 at halftime. It was the largest halftime advantage in league history. Dwight Powell (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) is doubtful. Over its last 17 games, Dallas is averaging 115.1 points,

