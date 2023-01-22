The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 25-22 overall and 17-7 at home, while Los Angeles is 24-24 overall and 11-13 on the road. Dallas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -1.5

Clippers vs. Mavericks over/under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -125, Los Angeles +105

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks dominated the Miami Heat on Friday night, winning 115-90. Guard Luka Doncic put on a show in Dallas' victory, recording 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. For the season, Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

The Mavericks are scoring 112.9 points per game this season, which ranks 17th in the NBA. Defensively, Dallas is giving up 112.2 points per game on average, the 10th-best mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles snapped its two-game losing streak with a 131-126 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Center Ivica Zubac stuffed the stat sheet in the win, finishing with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Zubac has now recorded a double-double 17 times this season. He enters Sunday's showdown averaging 10.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are averaging just 109.7 points per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NBA. However, Los Angeles has been productive from behind the arc, making 37.4% of its 3-point attempts, the sixth-best mark in the league.

