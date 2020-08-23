Clippers vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Luka Doncic makes history in Dallas' comeback win over Los Angeles

It took five extra minutes, but the Dallas Mavericks were able to tie up their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers at two games apiece on Sunday afternoon thanks to a monster performance from All-Star guard Luka Doncic. Doncic was absolutely lights out throughout the game. He finished with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists, and he hit the game-winning 3-pointer over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson in overtime. Doncic also got some help from Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr., as the duo combined for 46 points in the crucial win. The victory was especially impressive for Dallas since they did it without starting forward Kristaps Porzingis, who was a late scratch for the contest due to knee soreness.

Lou Williams led the way for the Clippers with 36 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard added 32 points, nine rebounds, and four assists of his own. Ultimately though their output wasn't enough. The Clippers will need more from other members of their rotation, namely Paul George, moving forward.

You can find three takeaways from Game 4 below:

1. Doncic makes NBA history with 40-point triple-double

After injuring his ankle in Game 3, there was some skepticism about whether or not Luka Doncic would even play in Game 4. Not only did he play, but he dominated. Doncic became just the third player in NBA postseason history with a 40-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist game, joining Oscar Robertson and Charles Barkley. He also became just the ninth player in NBA history to record consecutive triple-doubles. All of this in just his fourth ever playoff game. Compiling stats is one thing, but Doncic is also clutch. When the pressure is on and the lights are the brightest, he seems to take it up another level. Seriously, look at this shot:

If this shot rims out, Dallas goes down 3-1 to the Clippers. Instead, they now have the momentum heading into Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece.

2. Where was Paul George?

The man who dubbed himself 'Playoff P', Paul George, has struggled mightily against the Mavericks in the series so far, and it was no different in Game 4. George played 45 minutes over the course of regulation and overtime, but he finished the game with just nine points while shooting 3-of-14 from the floor, and just 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. George is a great defender, so even when he doesn't have it going on offensively, he can still be an important, productive player. However, this is just the first round. If the Clippers are going to make a deep postseason run, as many expect them to, they will need George to figure things out on the offensive end.

3. Trey Burke stepped up for Dallas

With Porzingis out for Game 4, the Mavs needed someone else to step up on the offensive end to help Doncic carry some of the scoring load, and they got that from Trey Burke. Burke scored 25 points for Dallas on Sunday, and he was extremely efficient from the field (10-of-14, 4-of-5 from long range). He also added four rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Burke has been solid all series for Dallas, as he has provided them with a secondary playmaker and knockdown shooting. Burke has bounced around the league to this point, but if he continues to play like this, he may find a long-term home in Dallas.