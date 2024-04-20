We're getting Round 3 in the first round of the playoffs as the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the first round for the third time in four years. This may be one of the most exciting matchups of the first round in either conference, as both teams could make a deep run in the playoffs if they win this series. For the Clippers, they looked like a dominant team earlier in the season as the "Big 3" of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden seemed to be clicking, but they enter the postseason with health questions surrounding Leonard, which could significantly impact this matchup.

Dallas is riding high as the playoffs begin, with the Mavericks having the fifth-best record post All-Star break. Luka Doncic received some late MVP buzz, Kyrie Irving has been playing tremendous and the Mavericks seem to be peaking at the right time.

As we prepare for the Clippers and Mavericks matchup, here's what you need to know ahead of this Western Conference first-round series.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 1

Date: Sunday, April 21 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 21 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles TV channel: ABC | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ABC | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Mavericks -2.5; O/U 223

Storylines

Clippers: L.A.'s chances hinge on the health and availability of Leonard. He's listed as questionable for Game 1 as he's dealing with knee inflammation, and if he isn't able to go, it'll put the Clippers' backs against the wall at home. Paul George and James Harden are certainly capable of carrying the load on offense, but this team is at its best when Leonard is healthy and performing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Even if he does play, he may not be at 100%, and could run the risk of either worsening the swelling in his knee, or being a liability on the floor.

Mavericks: This will be Luka Doncic's third time facing the Clippers, and surely he'll want to finally get a win against this team. This is perhaps the best team he's had around him facing L.A., and Dallas could be getting their rookie big man Dereck Lively II back for Game 1, which only adds to the depth the Mavericks have. Lively missed the last eight games of the regular season with a right knee sprain, but he isn't listed on Dallas' injury report for Game 1 which is a positive sign. The combination of Lively and Daniel Gafford gives the Mavericks 48 minutes of rim protection, something they've never had before.

Prediction

Given Leonard's injury status, I'm going with the Mavericks to win Game 1. I feel like Doncic will want to set the tone for this series, and he's historically played incredibly well against the Clippers on the road. The Pick: Mavericks -2.5