We've got another exciting interconference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Brooklyn is 23-50 overall and 11-24 at home, while Los Angeles is 41-31 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Clippers defeated the Nets, 126-67, in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, and that contest had the largest score differential (59 points) of any game in the NBA this season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Clippers are 12-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Clippers odds. The over/under is 214.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Nets:

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Clippers -12

Clippers vs. Nets over/under: 214.5 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Clippers -763, Nets +531

LAC: The Clippers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

BRK: The Nets are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games



Why the Clippers can cover



The Clippers are 8-2 over their last 10 games and they've currently climbed out of the NBA Play-In Tournament into the top six seeds in the Western Conference, but that's only courtesy of a tiebreaker with the Warriors, so every game is crucial for Los Angeles. The Clippers are coming off a 126-113 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, so they won't have to travel far for Friday. James Harden had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks.

The Clippers demolished the Nets in their 59-point victory in the first meeting of the season, and a result like that is hard to forget. The Clippers outscored the Nets, 68-32, in the second half and shot 54.4% from the field for the game. The Nets have lost five straight games and are coming off a 116-86 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, so this matchup could closely replicate what happened in January. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offensive struggles are well documented with the second-worst scoring offense (105 ppg) in the league, but a tough defensive effort has allowed it to remain competitive. Although the Nets enter on a five-game losing streak, they have covered the spread in three of those five defeats and in four of their last six losses. Brooklyn's defense often keeps the team close enough to cover the margin as the Nets are 35-26-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Nic Claxton, a 25-year-old 6-foot-11 center, had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks against the Raptors as he's been playing some of his best basketball lately. Claxton had led the Nets in scoring in back-to-back games and has at least 10 rebounds in three of the last four contests. His size will be crucial against a Clippers team that likes to attack the basket as Los Angeles shoots the third-fewest 3-pointers per game in the league. See which team to pick here.

