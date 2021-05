Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 42-21; Los Angeles 43-21

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Los Angeles is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Clippers came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, falling 109-101. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, winning 121-111. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Denver's victory lifted them to 42-21 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 43-21. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the Clippers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.