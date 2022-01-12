Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Clippers need a win to get to even, but right now it could go either way. They and the Denver Nuggets are all tied up at 18. Small forward Amir Coffey has led the way so far for the Clippers, as he has seven points along with two rebounds.

Both Los Angeles and Denver padded the win column in their previous outings. The follow-up victory here is still up for grabs, so expect a hard fought finale.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 20-18; Los Angeles 20-21

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Clippers will play host again and welcome Denver to Crypto.com Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Los Angeles and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 106-93 win at home. Los Angeles' small forward Amir Coffey filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 21 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Denver sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 99-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The team accrued 61 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Nikola Jokic (22 points) and point guard Austin Rivers (22 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets. Austin Rivers' performance made up for a slower contest against the Sacramento Kings last week. Rivers' points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 20-21 and Denver to 20-18. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.79

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.

Dec 26, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Los Angeles 100

May 01, 2021 - Denver 110 vs. Los Angeles 104

Apr 01, 2021 - Denver 101 vs. Los Angeles 94

Dec 25, 2020 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 108

Sep 15, 2020 - Denver 104 vs. Los Angeles 89

Sep 13, 2020 - Denver 111 vs. Los Angeles 98

Sep 11, 2020 - Denver 111 vs. Los Angeles 105

Sep 09, 2020 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Denver 85

Sep 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Denver 107

Sep 05, 2020 - Denver 110 vs. Los Angeles 101

Sep 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 97

Aug 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 111

Feb 28, 2020 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 103

Jan 12, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 104

Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96

Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111

Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120

Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104

Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114

Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102

Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102

Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90

Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81

Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Justise Winslow: Out (Covid-19)

Luke Kennard: Out (Covid-19)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (Ankle)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver