Clippers vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 40-18; Los Angeles 39-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Clippers will look to defend their home court against Denver at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.6 points per game.

Los Angeles beat the Phoenix Suns 102-92 on Wednesday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 115-98. Among those leading the charge for Denver was power forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 39-19 and Denver to 40-18. Los Angeles is 22-16 after wins this season, the Nuggets 26-13.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.35

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.