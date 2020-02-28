Clippers vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 40-18; Los Angeles 39-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Clippers will look to defend their home court against Denver at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.6 points per game.
Los Angeles beat the Phoenix Suns 102-92 on Wednesday. Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards in addition to five assists.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 115-98. Among those leading the charge for Denver was power forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 39-19 and Denver to 40-18. Los Angeles is 22-16 after wins this season, the Nuggets 26-13.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.35
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 12, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 24, 2019 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 10, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 22, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 17, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Apr 07, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Denver 120
- Jan 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 16, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 26, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 90
- Feb 24, 2016 - Denver 87 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Nov 24, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 94
-
