The Denver Nuggets were able to outlast the Utah Jazz in the first round, but the Los Angeles Clippers are an entirely different beast, as they proved in Game 1. The Clippers completely outplayed the Nuggets in Game 1, as they got virtually whatever they wanted on the offensive end while simultaneously making it extremely difficult for Denver to generate any easy offense. Moving forward, Denver will have to try to find a way to slow Kawhi Leonard, who led the Clippers with 29 points in Game 1. They will also have to figure out how to get their stars going, as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for just 27 points in the first game.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 between the Clippers and Nuggets.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 5 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Clippers -9 | Over/Under: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers should feel great after Game 1. They're finally fully healthy and they're clicking on both ends. Their sheer depth overwhelmed Denver in Game 1, and it didn't even feel like they played their best ball as a unit. Overall, the Clippers are probably the deepest team remaining in the postseason, and that depth combined with the fact that they have arguably the game's two best two-way wing players in Leonard and Paul George might be too much for Denver to overcome.

Nuggets: The Nuggets had an extremely long, intense series against the Jazz in the first round, and they looked a bit fatigued in Game 1, as they barely had any time to recover in between series. Now though, they'll have to reach down deep and push past that level of fatigue, as it will take an excellent effort on both ends for them to even the series up at 1-1. Coach Mike Malone will have to figure out ways to get more open opportunities for Murray and Jokic, and perhaps playing them more together in the pick-and-roll will be an option.

Prediction

The Clippers looked like the superior team in Game 1, and there's no reason to believe that that will change in Game 2. The Nuggets have no answer for Leonard defensively, and on the other side, their top players will continue to have a tough time generating points thanks to Los Angeles' tough defense. Pick: Clippers -9