The Denver Nuggets kept their playoff hopes alive as they fought back to overcome a huge deficit in the fourth quarter to grab another win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray finally came alive in the series, but the Nuggets are still behind 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals against the No. 2-seeded Clippers. Denver deserves credit for fighting back to stay alive in this series, but the Clippers should be disappointed by their fourth-quarter performance, where they allowed the Nuggets to get back in the game, and eventually steal it away from them. L.A. is still favored to win the series, and Game 6, but it needs to ensure that any lapses don't happen again when it matters most.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 of the Clippers-Nuggets series.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN



ESPN Odds: Clippers -8 | Over/Under: 213.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: L.A. carried a 12-point lead going into halftime, and at one point in the third quarter their lead swelled up to 15 points. It appeared as though they would cruise to a win on the backs of stellar performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, however, the Clippers started to take their eye off the ball. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were locked down in the third quarter, combining for just four points, veteran big man Paul Millsap turned his play up a notch at racked up 14 third-quarter points. It wasn't as though Millsap was doing anything spectacular, the Clippers just failed to keep their eyes on him on defense. On several occasions Millsap was just left open in the corner or down low in the paint, indicating L.A. failed to rotate on defense to ensure someone was on him at all times. The Clippers can't allow someone like Millsap -- who is averaging just 8.8 points in the postseason -- to explode for a performance like that, otherwise, this series could be pushed to seven games.

Nuggets: Millsap's performance was an unexpected one for Denver, but it wasn't just him alone to thank for their Game 5 win. Despite shooting 27.8 percent from 3-point range in the first three quarters, the Nuggets persisted in the fourth quarter, and end up catching fire from downtown in the final frame of action. The Nuggets went 7-of-9 from deep in the fourth, meanwhile, the Clippers went ice cold from 3-point range (3-of-13), which allowed the Nuggets to get back in this game. Denver needs to maintain that level of aggression going into Game 6, and not letting a big lead like the one the Clippers had in Game 5 pull them out of their game. Similar to their first-round series against the Utah Jazz, the Nuggets are starting to come alive late in this series, and could potentially put pressure on L.A. to close it out before it gets to a crucial Game 7.

Prediction

Pick: Denver has shown throughout the entirety of this postseason that it isn't going home without a fight. Despite starting slow in this series, they're still alive against a dominant Clippers team. However, L.A. is likely incredibly frustrated that they let Game 5 get away from them, and will come out on a mission to finish this series and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. Clippers -8