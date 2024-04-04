We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Denver Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 47-28 overall and 22-13 at home, while Denver is 53-23 overall and 22-15 on the road. The Nuggets are currently behind the Timberwolves via tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the West, while the Clippers are the No. 4 seed.

The Nuggets have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups, but the Clippers have covered the spread in two of those three battles. This time around, Denver is favored by 4 points in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Denver. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers +4

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers: +141, Nuggets: -168

Clippers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Nuggets

On Tuesday, the Nuggets beat the Spurs 110-105. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 42 points and 16 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon scored 23 points to go along with seven rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. also managed a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Denver limited San Antonio to just 40% shooting from the floor and 29.5% from the 3-point line. The Nuggets are now 17-4 since the NBA All-Star break, and they're shooting 50.8% from the floor during that span while opponents are shooting just 45%. Jamal Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Clippers' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. The matchup between them and the Kings wasn't particularly close, with the Clippers falling 109-95. Russell Westbrook led the team with 20 points off the bench in the loss.

However, Los Angeles committed 15 turnovers and only shot 40.8% from the floor as a team. It was also slammed 56-38 on the boards in the defeat and has now been beaten in seven of its last 13 games. The Clippers are just 3-10 ATS over this stretch. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Clippers are headed into this one without Kawhi Leonard, who is out with an injury to his knee. On the year, Leonard has averaged 23.7 points and 1.6 steals on 52.5% shooting.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Clippers are 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games when not the favorite.

The Nuggets are 9-14-1 against the spread in their last 24 games when the spread was between -5 to -2.

The Nuggets are 11-17-1 against the spread in their last 29 games when favored on the road.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nuggets vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.