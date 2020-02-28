Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Denver Nuggets (40-18) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-19) in one of the top matchups on the Friday NBA schedule. Nikola Jokic and company will look to further their standing as the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, currently in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference standings and one game behind Denver, aim to improve their NBA playoff picture outlook by protecting their home floor.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 5.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Nuggets vs. Clippers over-under: 219 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -230, Nuggets +190

DEN: The Nuggets are 9-5 against the spread in the last 14 games

LAC: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

The model has considered that it might be tough for the Nuggets to pull off a road upset, but Denver does have strengths to focus on in this matchup. The Nuggets are a strong offensive team, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in overall efficiency, and Denver is also very good at avoiding turnovers. Jokic should be able to feast on a Clippers' front court that is vulnerable to size, and the All-NBA big man is averaging 20.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season.

Mike Malone's team is also one of the best in the league at securing offensive rebounds, which could produce extra possessions against the Clippers. Defensively, the Nuggets are also above-average in an overall sense, with the ability to limit the Clippers' shooting efficiency and create turnovers at an effective level.

Why the Clippers can cover

Even so, Denver isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread. The model has also considered that, while Jokic is a tremendous piece, the Clippers have the best player on the floor in Leonard and another top-tier piece in Paul George. Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in his first season under a new roof, and George adds 21.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

The two forwards haven't been on the floor together as much as the Clippers would like but, at full strength, Los Angeles is a top-tier offense, and they can also rely on elite-level metrics in offensive rebounding and free-throw rate. Denver is a below-average defensive rebounding team, and things could open up for the Clippers to crash the glass, especially when Jokic is off the floor.

