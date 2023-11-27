The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Western Conference showdown on Monday night. Los Angeles is 7-8 overall and 5-2 at home, while Denver is 11-6 overall and 3-6 on the road. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers, 111-108, in Denver on November 14.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points. This is the first time the Nuggets are underdogs this season. Before entering any Clippers vs. Nuggets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Nuggets:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Clippers: -220, Nuggets: +181

DEN: The Nuggets have won seven straight games against the Clippers

LAC: The Clippers are 4-3 against the spread at home this season

Clippers vs. Nuggets picks: See picks here

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has won seven straight games against the Clippers, winning by an average of 11.4 points per game. The Nuggets have also won 10 of their last 11 against the Clippers, and the last time Los Angeles defeated Denver by more than two points was Christmas Day 2020. Nikola Jokic, the 2023 NBA Finals MVP, is having another standout season, averaging 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. The two-time MVP had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 132-120 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists against the Clippers less than two weeks ago after posting 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in their final meeting of the year last season. The Clippers have been unable to contain Jokic throughout his career, leading to Denver's dominant record against L.A. over the last five seasons. Reggie Jackson has scored at least 14 points in seven of 10 games since Jamal Murray (hamstring) has been out as the Nuggets have remained a tough team during Murray's absence. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have won four of their last five games as the newly-formed Los Angeles core gets familiar with playing one another. The Clippers have arguably the most talented starting lineup in the NBA, highlighted by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden as the trio continue to form chemistry with one another. Harden has at least seven assists in his last five games as he's taken the role of a distributor rather than a leading scorer during the Clipers' resurgence.

The Clippers have been more efficient since Russell Westbrook moved from the starting lineup to the bench. The biggest difference has come on the defensive end as L.A. is surrendering 101 points per game over its last five games, as opposed to allowing 108.1 PPG overall on the year. The Clippers are coming off a 107-88 win over the Mavericks and have won two of their last three home games. Although they've struggled lately against the Nuggets, this looks like the best Clippers team to go against Denver, who is without Murray and could be without Aaron Gordon (questionable; heel), over the last few seasons. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nuggets vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on an 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.