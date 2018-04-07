Clippers vs. Nuggets odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert on 22-13 run

The NBA playoffs are fast approaching and there are still five playoff berths up for grabs in the Western Conference. Two of these desperate teams tip off Saturday when the Clippers host the Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game opened as a pick'em, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 221.5 and has ticked up to 222.5.



He knows the Nuggets can win and cover the spread if big man Nikola Jokic dominates in the paint. The 6-foot-10 center is netting 27 points a game in his last five outings -- a solid eight points higher than his season average. He's also money from the charity stripe, knocking down free throws at an 85 percent clip.

But it all starts with point guard Jamal Murray, who has upped his game of late. His 22 points proved to be the difference in the win against Minnesota, and he'll need another monster performance to keep the team afloat.



But the Clippers can win with a defensive intensity that was missing in their 22-point loss to the Jazz on Thursday. The only good thing to come out of that rout was extended bench time for the starters, including rebounding stud DeAndre Jordan, who logged only 21 minutes. Expect him to hit the boards hard with so much on the line.



